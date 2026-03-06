37 archaeological excavation proposals from TN cleared in six years, says ASI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that it cooperates with states and research organisations on archaeological exploration and excavation, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Thursday said it had cleared 37 proposals from Tamil Nadu for such investigations over the past six years.

The agency added that eight more proposals from the state had also been approved by committees and that permission letters were being issued.

“The ASI extends full cooperation to state governments, universities and research institutions for archaeological research through excavation and exploration. Over the past six years, 45 proposals from Tamil Nadu were received. Of these, 37 were already approved and the remaining eight have also been cleared by the expert committee, with permission letters being issued,” ASI said.

The clarification comes after CM M K Stalin, alleged that repeated requests for permission to conduct excavations at sites including Keeladi archaeological site, Adichanallur archaeological site and Nagapattinam were being ignored.

“Let Keeladi speak. Let history rise. TN has sought immediate approval from the union government for eight archaeological excavations, including Keeladi, Adichanur and Nagapattinam. The proposals were submitted in July 2025 and taken up in a meeting under the Director General, ASI, in November, yet permission remains pending for eight months,”

Stalin wrote on X. Questioning the delay, Stalin also criticised the centre. “I want to ask, why this hesitation? The antiquity of Tamil civilisation does not diminish India. It adds to India’s civilisational pride. What is the BJP government afraid of? Approve the excavations and let history speak.”