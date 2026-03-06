‘Accept Periyar as a thinker, but he is not my leader’: NTK chief Seeman

In his interview with TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, NTK chief coordinator Seeman talks about his party’s decision to never be part of any alliance and his steadfast opposition to Periyar EV Ramasamy. In a strong indication that it was the BJP, he acknowledges that a non-Dravidian party offered him deputy chief minister post if he joined its alliance.

You have been contesting elections without an alliance since 2016. Aren’t you tired?

When you plant a sapling, you can’t expect it to yield fruit the moment you get home. You must give time as the price for anything. When we talk about being an alternative, the question is: an alternative to what? Which party’s rule, and which ideology are we replacing?

An alternative shouldn’t just be a word; it must be an action. We want to create a good government because we dislike the current ones. If we go back to them, it’s not an alternative. It’s a massive disappointment.

In the last Parliament election, you secured 8% votes overall and became a recognised party. Do you have a target for 2026?

We have lost in all the elections we fought, except getting six councillors elected to local bodies. We are moving forward with the same energy. Our goal is victory. I am very confident because even without being the prime ministerial candidate, 36 lakh people voted for me (in 2024).

In 2026, when people look for who should rule Tamil Nadu, they won’t be able to overlook me. I stand for their rights and feelings.

I tell the people: if I come to power, I will provide high-quality education and healthcare. What the first citizen of this country receives, the last person of society will also receive. I will ensure water is available to all living beings.