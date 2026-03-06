Botched surgeries: Animal activists urge Hosur City Municipal Corporation to act against NGO

KRISHNAGIRI: Animal lovers in Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) limits have alleged that animal birth control (ABC) is not being taken up in a proper manner, and that some dogs have been affected due to botched surgeries. They urged HCMC to take action and cancel the licence of the NGO carrying out the sterilisations.
K Parthasarathy (24), a member of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Hosur told TNIE, "On Wednesday morning, a female dog in Anand Nagar area was about to be releases post-sterilisation. However, the dog’s intestines were seen hanging out of its body after a botched surgery. I informed HCMC authorities and the dog was readmitted to an ABC shelter in Anand Nagar. We have noticed torn sutures on dogs post ABC. At times, dogs caught from one area are released in another."
N Bavya (36), a pet lover from Mookandapalli said, "10 dogs were taken for sterilisation in the last week of February. Only six dogs were sterilised and nine dogs were returned; one went missing. When asked about the missing dog, dog catchers responded in a lethargic manner and said they were released in another ward. However, we are not able to locate it.”
When contacted, a HCMC official told TNIE, "The dog with the botched surgery was readmitted and taken care of. We are taking action against NGO Prani Mithran and their licence will be cancelled."
Krishnagiri Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Animal Husbandry, P Mohan Kumar, told TNIE, "Action was taken against Prani Mithran and they will not continue ABC activity in the district. Based on allegations, a report was sent to the Animal Welfare Board of India based on many issues at ABC shelters in HCMC limits. The animal husbandry department has deputed veterinarians to care for dogs in ABC shelters."