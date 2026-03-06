Botched surgeries: Animal activists urge Hosur City Municipal Corporation to act against NGO

N Bavya (36), a pet lover from Mookandapalli said, "10 dogs were taken for sterilisation in the last week of February. Only six dogs were sterilised and nine dogs were returned; one went missing. When asked about the missing dog, dog catchers responded in a lethargic manner and said they were released in another ward. However, we are not able to locate it.”

When contacted, a HCMC official told TNIE, "The dog with the botched surgery was readmitted and taken care of. We are taking action against NGO Prani Mithran and their licence will be cancelled."

Krishnagiri Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Animal Husbandry, P Mohan Kumar, told TNIE, "Action was taken against Prani Mithran and they will not continue ABC activity in the district. Based on allegations, a report was sent to the Animal Welfare Board of India based on many issues at ABC shelters in HCMC limits. The animal husbandry department has deputed veterinarians to care for dogs in ABC shelters."