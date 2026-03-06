Christopher among 6 set to be elected to Rajya Sabha from TN

CHENNAI: DMK candidates Tiruchi N Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, AIADMK candidate M Thambidurai, Congress’s M Christopher Tilak alias Christopher Manickam, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and DMDK’s LK Sudhish are set to get elected to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, as the number of nominees matches the number of vacancies.

Though three Independent candidates and P Swaminathan, personal assistant to PMK founder S Ramadoss, have also filed nomination, their papers are likely to be rejected during scrutiny on Friday as they do not have the required number of proposers. After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations at 3 pm on March 9, the returning officer is expected to issue certificates of election to the six candidates.

After filing the nomination, Christopher Manickam thanked DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin for giving him the RS seat and Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for nominating him for the Upper House. He said that though he may not be widely known in Tamil Nadu now, his work as a Rajya Sabha MP would help introduce him to the people of the state.

Similarly, Anbumani Ramadoss thanked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting his candidature. AIADMK leaders, including K P Munusamy and Natham R Viswanathan, were present on the occasion. Soumya Anbumani, wife of Anbumani Ramadoss, also filed her nomination as a standby candidate.