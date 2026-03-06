Demand for more seats should not be seen as pressure: CPI leader M Veerapandian

CPI State general secretary M Veerapandian said that the demand for more seats by the alliance partners should not be seen as a pressure for the DMK and emphasized for allocation of more seats for his party in the upcoming assembly election than it contested in 2021.

In an interview to TNIE's Prabhakar Tamilarasu, Veerapandian asserted that the presence of communists in legislative assembly is important as they bring ideological and political clarity to the alliance, and said that protest of the left parties should not be perceived as a protest against the government or the alliance.

What are your expectations from the upcoming election?

Our main expectation is to defeat the BJP. The Union government is continuously interfering in the rights of states and weakening federalism. Such actions are harmful to India’s democratic structure. This election will give people an opportunity to deliver a verdict against these tendencies.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led secular alliance must continue strongly, and we are working towards strengthening that front.

How many seats is the CPI expecting in the alliance this time?

In the previous Assembly election, we contested six seats and won two. This time we have asked for additional seats. There are political and organisational justifications for our demand.

Seat-sharing talks are ongoing. We have not finalised a number yet, but we are definitely seeking more seats than last time.

Since all allies are asking for more seats, is this mounting a lot of pressure on the DMK leadership?

It is natural for every alliance partner to seek a larger share. The presence of Communist parties in legislatures is important because we bring ideological and political clarity to the alliance.

We may not have a massive vote bank everywhere, but we have a strong organisational network and committed cadres who work among people. Our demand should not be seen as pressure.

Communists do not practise politics with any hidden agenda. Whether it is struggles or negotiations, everything is open and transparent. We have never intended to create difficulties for the DMK leadership.