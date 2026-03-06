Demand for more seats should not be seen as pressure: CPI leader M Veerapandian

CPI State general secretary M Veerapandian said that the demand for more seats by the alliance partners should not be seen as a pressure for the DMK and emphasized for allocation of more seats for his party in the upcoming assembly election than it contested in 2021.
In an interview to TNIE's Prabhakar Tamilarasu, Veerapandian asserted that the presence of communists in legislative assembly is important as they bring ideological and political clarity to the alliance, and said that protest of the left parties should not be perceived as a protest against the government or the alliance.
What are your expectations from the upcoming election?
Our main expectation is to defeat the BJP. The Union government is continuously interfering in the rights of states and weakening federalism. Such actions are harmful to India’s democratic structure. This election will give people an opportunity to deliver a verdict against these tendencies.
In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led secular alliance must continue strongly, and we are working towards strengthening that front.
How many seats is the CPI expecting in the alliance this time?
In the previous Assembly election, we contested six seats and won two. This time we have asked for additional seats. There are political and organisational justifications for our demand.
Seat-sharing talks are ongoing. We have not finalised a number yet, but we are definitely seeking more seats than last time.
Since all allies are asking for more seats, is this mounting a lot of pressure on the DMK leadership?
It is natural for every alliance partner to seek a larger share. The presence of Communist parties in legislatures is important because we bring ideological and political clarity to the alliance.
We may not have a massive vote bank everywhere, but we have a strong organisational network and committed cadres who work among people. Our demand should not be seen as pressure.
Communists do not practise politics with any hidden agenda. Whether it is struggles or negotiations, everything is open and transparent. We have never intended to create difficulties for the DMK leadership.
How do Communist parties assess the DMK government’s five-year rule?
It has been a good and relatively peaceful administration. The government has tried to fulfil many of its promises and implemented several welfare measures. The Union government has denied to release Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of funds. If those funds were released, many pending demands could have been resolved more effectively.
There have been continuous protests by workers and employees. Are these signs of friction within the alliance?
No. These are rights-based struggles, not protests against the government or the alliance. Sanitation workers, transport workers, municipal staff and government employees raise legitimate demands.
In a democracy, people must struggle to secure their rights. Even while being part of an alliance, we will continue to fight for workers and ordinary people. These struggles strengthen democracy; they are not anti-government actions.
With new political entrants like actor Vijay entering politics, does it change the electoral dynamics?
In a democracy, anyone has the right to enter politics and form a party. Ultimately, people will decide based on policies, ideology and consistent work among the masses.
Elections are not decided merely by popularity or sudden political entry. Long-term political engagement and organisational strength matter. The secular and progressive alliance in Tamil Nadu remains strong, and we believe people will continue to support it.
Allegations of corruption against some DMK leaders are being raised politically. Does that create discomfort for the CPI within the alliance?
Our party has always stood for transparency and accountability. At the same time, allegations must be handled through legal and constitutional processes, not political propaganda. We evaluate issues based on facts and democratic principles.