Devotees say not enough special trains for ‘Sani Peyarchi’ festival at Tirunallar

NAGAPATTINAM: Railway association members and rail users have expressed disappointment over the limited number of special trains and their operating period announced on Thursday for the Sani Peyarchi festival at the Tirunallar Saneeswaran Temple on March 6, stating that they expected adequate services connecting different parts of the state to Tirunallar from March 4 to 8.

On Thursday, the Southern Railway announced the operation of special unreserved MEMU trains between Villupuram and Nagapattinam on March 6 and 7. The festival, which occurs once every two-and-a-half years, is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the country. The announced train (Train No. 06133) will depart Villupuram Junction at 9.10 am and reach Nagapattinam at 1.05 pm, while the return service, Train No. 06134, will leave Nagapattinam at 1.20 pm and arrive Villupuram at 5.30 pm.

The eight-coach trains will halt at several intermediate stations, including Panruti, Tiruppadiripuliyur, Cuddalore Port, Parangipettai, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Vaithisvarankoil, Mayiladuthurai, Peralam, Tirunallar, Karaikal and Nagore. Railway officials said the services were introduced to clear additional passenger rush during the festival period.