Elderly woman found murdered at Coimbatore; police suspect domestic help

COIMBATORE: An 82-year-old woman living alone was suspected of being murdered by her housemaid at her home at a gated community complex on Nanjundapuram Road at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore.

The deceased has been identified as G. Kasturi Kutty (82). She was living with her son Ramkumar's family.

According to the police, her son alone with his family gone for a foreign trip, leaving her mother alone at the house under the care of a housemaid, a Nepali native woman aged around 32.

On Friday morning, Ramkumar contacted his neighbors asked them to check her mother's status as she failed to pick up the phone call. While checking, the neighbours found that she had died tied with her hands and legs in a cloth and gagged.

On being alerted, the Coimbatore city police teams rushed to the spot and held an investigation. Dog squad and fingerprint experts pressed into duty to collect the pieces of evidence. They have formed five special teams for detailed investigation.

Police sent the body for postmodern examination for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have investigatting about the disappearance of the housemaid. Police have secured a mobile phone abandoned in the bushes next to the house and a passport of the suspect. Also, they are working to collect the CCTV footage from the surroundings.

Police sources said that it could be a murder for gain as they suspect that the housemaid would murder the elderly woman and decamp with the valuables.