‘Everything can’t be achieved in an alliance’: Girish Chodankar

CHENNAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: A day after signing the seat-sharing agreement with the DMK, Congress’ Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, who was persistently insisting on not settling on anything less than 34 assembly seats for his party, told media on Thursday that though the party was not happy with the 28 seats allotted, everything cannot be achieved in an alliance.

“We had a huge wishlist, but everything can’t be achieved in an alliance. I don’t think everyone in an alliance, including DMK, would be happy because an alliance happens only when there is a sacrifice by all the parties,” he said, adding that the Congress has also sacrificed and will now move forward.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, another leader who was vocal about a bigger share for the party, said he wholeheartedly accepts the decision taken by the leadership.

“The Congress party has made several sacrifices and expects the same from other parties as well, as the priority is to ensure that the BJP does not come to power in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He further noted that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami should not face the same situation as that of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is stepping down to become a Rajya Sabha MP so that an MLA from his ally BJP can become the chief minister.

“If the AIADMK, which is in alliance with the BJP wins the election, there is a possibility that the BJP may backstab EPS,” he said.