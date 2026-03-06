Family seeks TN government’s help to bring back body of 28-year-old who died in Cambodia

CHENNAI: The family of a 28-year-old man from Ambattur, who died in Cambodia on February 28, is unable to bring his body back to India as they cannot afford the high cost involved in repatriation.

Vijayakumar, who lived in Ambattur, had travelled to Cambodia in search of employment. A hotel management graduate, he had earlier been working in Chennai before deciding to go abroad. His father, Manickam, runs a petty shop in the locality, while his younger brother is disabled. Friends said Vijayakumar hoped to earn a stable income overseas and improve the family’s situation.

In 2022, he allegedly approached a recruitment agency through an agent based in Dharmapuri, who promised him a chef’s job in Cambodia. Believing the offer, Vijayakumar is said to have paid around Rs 3 lakh after selling a piece of land and travelled there on a tourist visa, with the assurance that a work visa will be arranged later.

However, the promised arrangements were delayed after his arrival. Vijayakumar later secured employment at a hotel where the management helped him obtain a two-year work visa, allegedly deducting the visa charges from his salary.

Sources said he had been under stress for months due to visa-related issues, debts and financial pressure. Early on February 28, he complained of uneasiness and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital in Phnom Penh, where doctors declared him dead.