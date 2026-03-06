Farmers urge TN government to take steps to desilt Pillur dam

COIMBATORE: Farmers have urged the district administration to desilt the Pillur dam, highlighting a significant reduction in its water storage capacity owing to silt accumulation.
The demand was raised during the monthly farmers' grievance redressal meeting held at the collectorate, chaired by Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar on Thursday. Farmers pointed out that the Pillur dam in Mettupalayam taluk has seen a sharp decline in reservoir levels owing to substantial silt deposits. They demanded immediate desilting operations and requested that excavated silt, if found suitable for agricultural use, be distributed free of cost to farmers to improve soil fertility.
They also raised concerns over the rising fall armyworm infestation in maize crops across the district, which has resulted in lower yields. They demanded an urgent inspection by the agriculture department officials, followed by appropriate remedial measures to prevent further decline in maize cultivation. Additionally, residents from Perur, Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam, and Mathampatti panchayats highlighted the growing menace of plastic waste.
"Discarded plastics are polluting farmlands and nearby waterbodies, contaminating soil and water sources. Strict enforcement of the plastic ban, prevention of roadside dumping, and scientific disposal of plastic waste should be done," they said.
Farmers also levelled the problem of the wild boar menace in agricultural lands situated near the forest boundary. "The government had also announced a GO to implement regulated culling of wild boars in January 2025. However, wild boars were not controlled as the norms are not suitable for implementation. The order does not give a solution to the issue. The government should implement guidelines similar to those of the Kerala government to control wild boars entering agricultural lands," they said.
Farmers further noted that increasing drought conditions have caused water scarcity in waterbodies, which is worsened by sewage and mixing of wastewater. They sought measures to prevent pollution, desilt ponds and tanks under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and steps to curb groundwater contamination from coconut husk. The collector directed concerned officials to take prompt action on the grievances raised.