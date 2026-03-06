Five held for attacking 3 SC men with machetes in Tamil Nadu

SIVAGANGA: The Sivaganga police have arrested five people, including a 16-year-old boy, and booked four others for allegedly attacking three Scheduled Caste men with machetes in Idaikattur village and damaging a caste Hindu’s house in Chettikulam following a quarrel, Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad said on Thursday. Addressing the media, the SP clarified that the violence stemmed from a personal dispute and that there is no caste angle to the incident.
According to the SP, the incident began on the afternoon of March 3 when Pandirajan and Maheshwaran, both caste Hindus, got into a heated argument. During the altercation, Maheshwaran allegedly abused Pandirajan in the presence of their friend Rasu, a Scheduled Caste resident of Idaikattur.
Later, Maheshwaran and eight others allegedly rode to Idaikattur on three bikes to attack Pandirajan, who was staying at his uncle’s house in the village that day. However, Pandirajan was not present at the house. The group allegedly attacked Rasu with machetes when they spotted him in the locality.
Rasu and two others, including his brother, sustained minor injuries. Police said Maheshwaran later went to Chettikulam in search of Pandirajan but could not find him. The group then allegedly damaged property at Pandirajan’s house before fleeing the spot.
Based on Rasu’s complaint, the Manamadurai police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Maheshwaran, and eight others. Another case was registered at the SIPCOT police station based on a complaint from Pandirajan’s wife regarding the damage to their property. Five persons - M Irulappan (27), A Velmurugan (23), M Balamurugan (23), K Bharathi (19) and a 16-year-old boy - have been arrested, and efforts are under way to nab the remaining four suspects.
Taking to X, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described the incident as the “next Nanguneri” and criticised the state government over the law and order situation.