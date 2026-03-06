Five held for attacking 3 SC men with machetes in Tamil Nadu

SIVAGANGA: The Sivaganga police have arrested five people, including a 16-year-old boy, and booked four others for allegedly attacking three Scheduled Caste men with machetes in Idaikattur village and damaging a caste Hindu’s house in Chettikulam following a quarrel, Superintendent of Police R Shiva Prasad said on Thursday. Addressing the media, the SP clarified that the violence stemmed from a personal dispute and that there is no caste angle to the incident.

According to the SP, the incident began on the afternoon of March 3 when Pandirajan and Maheshwaran, both caste Hindus, got into a heated argument. During the altercation, Maheshwaran allegedly abused Pandirajan in the presence of their friend Rasu, a Scheduled Caste resident of Idaikattur.

Later, Maheshwaran and eight others allegedly rode to Idaikattur on three bikes to attack Pandirajan, who was staying at his uncle’s house in the village that day. However, Pandirajan was not present at the house. The group allegedly attacked Rasu with machetes when they spotted him in the locality.