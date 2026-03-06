Fresh tenders floated for rooftop solar systems on government offices in four TN districts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has invited bids to set up 20 MW of grid-connected rooftop solar projects on government office buildings in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model. The deadline for submitting the bids is April 7.

This is not the first time the corporation has floated tenders for such projects. In November last year, TNGECL had invited bids to set up rooftop solar plants with a combined capacity of 15 MW. However, no bidder came forward at that time.

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that the selected bidders will be responsible for carrying out site survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of rooftop solar systems in government offices. “They will also have to take care of the operation and maintenance of the systems. The developers must maintain a minimum annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 17% for the solar plants.”

According to TNGECL officials, teams have already inspected hundreds of government office buildings in the four districts and prepared feasibility reports for installing rooftop solar panels.

Meanwhile, sources said several government departments have pending electricity dues, and the power distribution utility has to collect crores of rupees from them. Officials believe installing rooftop solar systems in government offices will help reduce electricity expenses in the long run and also promote the use of renewable energy.

However, some officials explained bidders have shown less interest in the project due to certain practical challenges.

According to them, the solar panels have to be installed in hundreds of government buildings in smaller capacities, ranging from 10 kW to 100 kW. Maintaining such scattered installations for up to 25 years could be a difficult task for developers.

No bidders last time

This is not the first time the corporation has floated tenders for such projects. In November last year, TNGECL had invited bids to set up rooftop solar plants with a combined capacity of 15 MW. However, no bidder came forward at that time