Government doctors withdraw strike in Chennai

CHENNAI: Government doctors under the Federation of Government Doctors Association (FOGDA), who started an indefinite hunger strike on the Madras Medical College premises on Thursday seeking action on their long-pending demands on pay revision and career advancement, withdrew their strike later in the day.

The association members said the decision was taken after meeting government officials and will decide on continuing the protest later.

The doctors have been demanding posting of doctors on the basis of patient load and review of Government Order 354 on pay hike.

The implementation of G.O. 354 refers to a 2009 government order concerning pay revisions for government doctors, and provides justified promotional opportunities. The demands also include providing standalone postgraduate and super speciality increments to doctors on the basis of patient load.