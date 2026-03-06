Gudalur land issue: AIADMK and BJP hold protest march

NILGIRIS: The AIADMK and BJP staged a protest in Gudalur on Thursday condemning the government’s move to convert 31,150 acres of land into reserve forest.

The protesters, led by Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan, took out a rally from the municipality office, passing through New Bus Stand Road and Old Court Road, before holding a public meeting at Gandhi Thidal.

Addressing the gathering, Jayaseelan urged the state government to reconsider the petition filed in the Supreme Court seeking to convert the land into reserve forest.

He said the move would affect workers in 11 major estates and 82 small estates, as well as small growers cultivating tea, pepper and coffee.

A plea has been submitted to the Gudalur Revenue Divisional Officer seeking that the proposed land be leased to workers to safeguard their livelihoods, he added. Traders also downed their shutters in protest against the move.