Madras HC confirms life term for six who tried to murder SC panchayat president in 2011

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently confirmed the double life sentence imposed on six persons for attempting to murder a woman panchayat president, belonging to the SC community, for trying to build a public toilet for women on a government land in 2011.

A bench of justices GK Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima passed the order while dismissing a batch of appeals filed by the six convicts- A Subbu alias Subramaniyan, A Sultan Mydeen, J Jacob, A Karthik, M Vijayaramamoorthy, and D Praveen Raj.

According to the prosecution, the victim P Krishnaveni was elected as the panchayat president of Thalaiyuthu village for the term 2006-2011. Krishnaveni was trying to build a public toilet in a government poramboke land. Due to a lack of sufficient funds with the panchayat, she had sought assistance from a private cement company, which agreed to fund the construction. However, Subramaniyan, the then panchayat member whose house was situated close to the land, had expressed strong objections. It was also alleged that another public toilet was functioning nearby.

Since the construction works were obstructed by Subramaniyan and his supporters, Krishnaveni submitted a petition to the collector on June 13, 2011. When she was returning home from work the same night in an auto, she was waylaid by the convicts who attacked her with deadly weapons, causing grievous injuries.