Narrow access along overbridge forces drivers to skip Sholavandan bus stand in Madurai

MADURAI: Residents of Sholavandan have urged officials to ensure that more buses operate from the newly constructed Sholavandan Bus Stand, pointing out that its location beneath the railway overbridge has made access difficult for several services.

The railway bridge passes over Sholavandan Railway Station, and the bus stand is situated below it, preventing buses travelling on the bridge from taking an immediate right turn to reach the service road leading to the facility. As a result, many buses halt at a stop on the Sholavandan–Pallapatti Road, nearly two kilometres away, instead of entering the bus stand.

A new railway overbridge was constructed in Sholavandan Town Panchayat at a cost of 40 crore and reopened for public use in 2021. Later, the Sholavandan Bus Stand was built at a cost of 2 crore and opened to the public in September 2025.

Speaking to TNIE, resident Moolanathan expressed disappointment over the limited number of bus services using the facility. “The construction of the bus stand was completed in 2023, but due to several technical reasons, it was not inaugurated. After two years, it was opened to the public. However, only a few buses enter the bus stand. Routes such as 4A (Sholavandan–Thirumangalam) and 28A (Sholavandan–Madurai city), along with a few other services, operate throughout the day. Many buses from Nilakottai, Dindigul, Vadipatti, and several private buses skip the facility,” he said.