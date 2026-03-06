Padma awardee nadaswaram maestro Sheikh Mahaboob passes away at 71

TIRUCHY: The passing of eminent nadaswaram artiste Sheikh Mahaboob Subhani (71) on Wednesday, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020 along with his wife Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, marks the end of a remarkable musical journey rooted in perseverance, devotion and cultural harmony. Born in Peda Kothapalli village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Subhani represented the eighth generation of a family of nadaswaram artistes. Music was deeply embedded in his upbringing - his grandfather Sheikh Chinna Peer Sahib and father Sheikh Meera Sahib were respected nadaswaram players who introduced him to the instrument when he was just seven.
Despite his early training, financial difficulties forced him to work at a tobacco factory to support his family. His life took a decisive turn after his marriage to his cousin Kaleeshabi from Cherukapadu village. A trained musician herself, Kaleeshabi encouraged him to return to the family's musical tradition and played a crucial role in shaping his musical career.Their first concert in Tamil Nadu was held in Dindigul in 1976, even before their marriage. Kaleeshabi reportedly trained him intensively for nearly a month ahead of that performance.
The couple later received training under several noted gurus, including K Chandramouli of the Government Sarada Sangeetha Kalasala in Kurnool and later from nadaswaram legend Sheikh Chinna Moulana in Srirangam.In the 1980s, the couple settled in Srirangam and trained under Chinna Moulana for nearly a decade, eventually emerging as well-known exponents of the Thanjavur style of Carnatic music. Over the years, their performances of classical ragas and kritis won admiration among rasikas.The duo became a familiar presence at temple festivals and cultural events across Tamil Nadu.
Their performances at the annual Tyagaraja Aradhana in Tiruvaiyaru, later joined by their son Feroze Babu, were especially popular. The couple have even performed across the globe including countries like Singapore, Malaysia and arab countries. Music scholars often highlighted Subhani's career as an example of how classical art transcends religious boundaries.
Shyamala Rengarajan, senior professor at Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts in Tiruchy, noted that his collaborations with musicians from diverse backgrounds - including a recent performance with vocalist T. M. Krishna - reflected his belief that music belongs to everyone. Subhani and Kaleeshabi were appointed Asthana Vidwans of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham in 2001.
In recognition of their contribution to the nadaswaram tradition, the couple received the Padma Shri from former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2020. He is survived by his wife Kaleeshabi, son Feroze Babu and two daughters.His funeral was attended by many scholars and musicians from across the state in Tiruchy on Thursday.