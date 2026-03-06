Padma awardee nadaswaram maestro Sheikh Mahaboob passes away at 71

TIRUCHY: The passing of eminent nadaswaram artiste Sheikh Mahaboob Subhani (71) on Wednesday, who was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020 along with his wife Kaleeshabi Mahaboob, marks the end of a remarkable musical journey rooted in perseverance, devotion and cultural harmony. Born in Peda Kothapalli village in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Subhani represented the eighth generation of a family of nadaswaram artistes. Music was deeply embedded in his upbringing - his grandfather Sheikh Chinna Peer Sahib and father Sheikh Meera Sahib were respected nadaswaram players who introduced him to the instrument when he was just seven.

Despite his early training, financial difficulties forced him to work at a tobacco factory to support his family. His life took a decisive turn after his marriage to his cousin Kaleeshabi from Cherukapadu village. A trained musician herself, Kaleeshabi encouraged him to return to the family's musical tradition and played a crucial role in shaping his musical career.Their first concert in Tamil Nadu was held in Dindigul in 1976, even before their marriage. Kaleeshabi reportedly trained him intensively for nearly a month ahead of that performance.

The couple later received training under several noted gurus, including K Chandramouli of the Government Sarada Sangeetha Kalasala in Kurnool and later from nadaswaram legend Sheikh Chinna Moulana in Srirangam.In the 1980s, the couple settled in Srirangam and trained under Chinna Moulana for nearly a decade, eventually emerging as well-known exponents of the Thanjavur style of Carnatic music. Over the years, their performances of classical ragas and kritis won admiration among rasikas.The duo became a familiar presence at temple festivals and cultural events across Tamil Nadu.