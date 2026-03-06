Phase II of Madurai-Kollam highway to be ready by April

MADURAI: The construction works for the 35.6-kilometre stretch of road between Vadugapatti and Therkuvenganallur -- being upgraded into a four-lane corridor as part of the Madurai-Kollam greenfield NH 744 -- are expected to be completed by April, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The whole section, part of the second phase of the NH project, is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,318 crore.

While addressing media persons on Thursday, NHAI Nagercoil Region Project Director Sachin Kumar Mishra said 27.8 kilometres, out of the 35.6-kilometre stretch, would be converted into a greenfield section, and the rest would be widened from a two-lane to a four-lane corridor. Sachin said the phase II construction commenced in April 2023, and the Vadugapatti-Therkuvenganallur section would reduce the time taken to travel from Krishnan Kovil to Rajapalayam from 45 minutes to 20 minutes. After the completion of phase I -- a 36-kilometre section between Thirumangalam and Vadugapatti -- the travel time will be significantly reduced from two hours to nearly an hour, he said, adding that the project would improve transportation efficiency in the region, especially Rajapalayam, which is an industrial hub of textile mills and firecracker industries.