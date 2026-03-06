RN Ravi’s tumultuous tenure as TN governor concludes after 4.5 years

CHENNAI: The nearly four-and-a-half-year tenure of Governor RN Ravi in Tamil Nadu, which was marked by constant confrontations with the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, came to an abrupt end on Thursday.

Delay in granting of assent to Bills passed by the Assembly, including legislation on NEET, dispute over university administration, and controversies surrounding his Assembly addresses and public remarks were some of the major differences.

Just after assuming office as the 26th governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2021, a smiling Ravi told reporters at the Lok Bhavan, “Our slate of relationships (between the governor and the state government) is absolutely new and clean. My effort will be to make it as beautiful as possible in the days to come.” However, Ravi’s relationship with the DMK government soon ran into trouble, and it remained bitter until the end.

The governor’s customary address to the State Assembly has been a problem, except in 2022. Tensions escalated on January 9, 2023, when Ravi skipped portions praising the “Dravidian model” government and certain other portions, prompting Stalin to move a resolution to record only the approved text.

The governor then walked out of the House. Another controversy arose on February 12, 2024, when Ravi declined to read the full address prepared by the state government. On January 20 this year, he also refused to read the state government’s prepared speech, and his office provided a long list of reasons for his refusal.