Summer heat starts pricking, Chennai temperature up by 4 degrees Celsius, Vellore tops chart

CHENNAI: Chennai recorded temperatures more than 4 degree Celsius above normal on Thursday, signalling the onset of summer conditions across Tamil Nadu even as dry weather prevailed across the state, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Chennai Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 37.20C, which is 4.10C above normal, while Nungambakkam recorded 360C, which is 3.60C above normal.

Across the state, several interior districts also recorded temperatures above their climatological averages. Vellore recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.30C, which is 3.30C above normal.

Other interior districts reported similarly high temperatures. Karur Paramathi recorded 37.50C (2.60C above normal), Erode 37.80C (1.90C above normal), Salem 37.60C (1.30C above normal) and Dharmapuri 35.70C (10C above normal).

In southern Tamil Nadu, Madurai Airport recorded 370C (1.90C above normal) while Madurai city recorded 36.40C (2.20C above normal). Coastal stations were comparatively milder, though still slightly above normal. Nagapattinam recorded 32.10C, Cuddalore 33.20C and Puducherry 330C.

The RMC officials said the temperatures will remain above normal by 2 degrees for few more days. Rainfall activity is expected to remain limited. Light rain may occur at isolated places in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on March 6 and 7, and later extend to parts of Western Ghats, coastal Tamil Nadu and delta districts between March 8 and March 11.