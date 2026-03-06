Tamil Nadu prohibits communal activities in private schools

CHENNAI: The state government has notified amendments to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, prohibiting private schools from allowing political, ideological or communal activities on their campuses. The amendments were made as per a government order issued in this regard by the school education department earlier this week, said the notification.

The amendments to the rules, which is the key legislation regulating the functioning of private schools in the state, have come amid sporadic complaints regarding school campuses being used for political purposes, particularly by the RSS in a few places to organise its shakhas.

According to the notification, school premises cannot be used by external individuals, associations, or organisations to organise meetings, campaigns or programmes that are political, ideological, communal, or divisive in nature. The restrictions apply both during and outside of school hours.

The new provision explains that “communal or divisive activity” meant “any activity which is intended or likely to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred, or ill-will among students on the basis of religion, race, caste, community, language, or ideology, or which undermines the objectives and inclusive character of the private school”.

The move is intended to prevent activities that may distract students or promote division based on religion, caste, language or ideology. However, the rules permit certain activities such as cultural programmes, social service initiatives, blood donation camps, and commemorative events.