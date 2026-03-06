Tamil Nadu prohibits communal activities in private schools

CHENNAI: The state government has notified amendments to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules, 2023, prohibiting private schools from allowing political, ideological or communal activities on their campuses. The amendments were made as per a government order issued in this regard by the school education department earlier this week, said the notification.
The amendments to the rules, which is the key legislation regulating the functioning of private schools in the state, have come amid sporadic complaints regarding school campuses being used for political purposes, particularly by the RSS in a few places to organise its shakhas.
According to the notification, school premises cannot be used by external individuals, associations, or organisations to organise meetings, campaigns or programmes that are political, ideological, communal, or divisive in nature. The restrictions apply both during and outside of school hours.
The new provision explains that “communal or divisive activity” meant “any activity which is intended or likely to promote disharmony, enmity, hatred, or ill-will among students on the basis of religion, race, caste, community, language, or ideology, or which undermines the objectives and inclusive character of the private school”.
The move is intended to prevent activities that may distract students or promote division based on religion, caste, language or ideology. However, the rules permit certain activities such as cultural programmes, social service initiatives, blood donation camps, and commemorative events.
Primary schools seeking recognition for more than 3 years should pay Rs 25,000
These activities are permitted, provided they are non-political, non-sectarian and conducted under the supervision of the school management with prior permission from authorities.
Notably, the school education department had brought similar restriction for government schools as well in 2024 and had instructed government school administrators not to allow external organisations to conduct programmes on school premises without permission, following controversies over outside speakers.
Additionally, the amendment also introduces a few administrative changes. Schools seeking recognition for more than three years must now pay Rs 25,000 for nursery and primary schools and Rs 50,000 for middle, high and higher secondary schools.
The validity of recognition has also been modified, allowing certificates to remain valid for up to 20 years or until the building licence expires, whichever is earlier.
Further, nursery and primary schools planning to upgrade to higher levels must apply for permission through the prescribed forms.
Private schools will also be required to upload an annual self-declaration confirming compliance with the Act and Rules by April 30 each year on a government portal.