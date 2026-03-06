Three years on, critical care unit in Madurai's Melur GH yet to be finished

MADURAI: Villagers have expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in completing the Critical Care Unit at the Melur Government Hospital. The construction of the facility began in January 2023 with an initial completion target of May 2024. Officials later revised the deadline to November 2025. However, the project remains unfinished.

According to sources, the new Critical Care Unit building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 20.12 crore. The structure comprises a ground floor and four additional floors. Once operational, it will have a capacity of 50 beds and include a maternity ward, consultation rooms, dialysis units, four operation theatres, and a neonatal care facility.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajeshwaran, a resident of Melur, voiced disappointment over the delay. “Melur GH remains the most preferred government healthcare facility in the entire taluk, especially for underprivileged families. With patient numbers increasing steadily, this project was meant to address needs beyond the existing Emergency Care Unit. The demand for critical treatment services for maternal health, kidney ailments, diabetes, and paediatric care has been rising among residents from surrounding villages. However, even after three years, the project has not been completed,” he said.