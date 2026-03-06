TN forest department launches 'Varudai' app to help manually record sightings of Nilgiri Tahr

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has developed a mobile application called 'Varudai' to be used for the synchronised Nilgiri Tahr survey to be held from April 24 to 27.

'Varudai' is a word used to describe the state animal, Tahr, in the Sangam literature.

Sources in the Forest Department said this is the first mobile application developed for the survey of any mammalian species in Tamil Nadu. A detailed directory of trained staff has also been prepared for the survey.

The application has been developed under Project Nilgiri Tahr and is currently in the trial stage. It will be officially launched after receiving approval from Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

It may be recalled that two surveys have been conducted so far. During the 2024 survey, 1,031 Nilgiri Tahrs, including juveniles, were recorded. The number increased to 1,303 in the 2025 survey.