VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan gives aid to kin of Nellai attack victim

TIRUNELVELI: In the aftermath of the Nanguneri sickle attack that left two persons dead and injured six others, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday visited the Perumpathu BC and SC protesting residents whose stir demanding stringent action against the accused entered its fourth day on March 5. The MP also consoled the families of the deceased and distributed financial assistance to them out of his own pocket.

Thirumavalavan was accompanied by Nanguneri Congress MLA Rubi Manoharan, who was not well received by the Perumpathu villagers. In an argument with the MLA, the villagers alleged that he had failed to extend support to them on time. They asked him not to visit the village for the election campaign.

Expressing shock at the attack on SC and other community people in Perumpathu and Sivaganga, Thirumavalavan while addressing the media said, “There was no previous enmity between the victims and assailants. Both the deceased – John Mark and the north Indian migrant worker – had not acted against anyone based on caste, religion or political view. But they have been murdered.”

The VCK leader said the state government should provide a government job to John’s wife. “We have also demanded the collector to arrange assistance to the family of the slain migrant worker,” he added. Meanwhile, Perumpathu BC and SC residents continued their protest for the fourth day on the roadside pressing for action against the accused and refused to receive John’s body after the postmortem.