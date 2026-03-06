With 3 Rajya Sabha MPs, Tiruchy emerges as political powerhouse

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy has reinforced its position in the political spectrum yet again, as three from the district are set to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha. While Tiruchi N Siva of the DMK and M Christopher Tilak of the Indian National Congress filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming election to the Upper House, poet Rajathi alias Salma, also a resident of the district, is already serving as DMK MP in the Rajya Sabha.

It is for the fifth time that Siva is vying for the the Upper House. Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers in Chennai, he said the growing strength of the BJP and its allies in the Upper House would place greater responsibility on opposition parties.

“The number of MPs from the BJP alliance is likely to increase this time. This makes our responsibility greater, as many of their policies go against the spirit of federalism,” Siva said.

“I may not be widely known among people in Tamil Nadu now, but soon I will be known by my work,” Christopher Tilak told reporters after filing his nomination papers.

TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, who accompanied Tilak during the nomination process, said the party is confident about his abilities.

“He [Tilak] has handled challenging responsibilities in places like Manipur. We are confident he will perform well in this role,” Selvaperunthagai said.

Salma said the presence of three Rajya Sabha MPs from Tiruchy could help push development demands of the region and strengthen Tiruchy’s potential as an educational hub,” she said.