Arignar Anna zoo welcomes Himalayan bears, leopard cats

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has received a pair of Himalayan black bears and a pair of leopard cats from Jambu Zoo in Jammu and Kashmir as part of an animal exchange programme between the two zoos. Zoo authorities said the arrival of the leopard cats is particularly significant as the species has returned to the Vandalur zoo after a gap of 21 years.

The animals were transported by train in a specially attached coach designed to ensure adequate space and comfort during the journey. Zoo officials said animal keepers and the veterinary team continuously monitored them throughout the transit. To minimise stress during the long journey, the animals were given periodic water sprays to regulate body temperature. They were also provided seasonal fruits and appropriate feed to maintain hydration and nutrition, according to a press release.

As per standard protocols, the animals will undergo a mandatory 21-day quarantine under the close supervision of the veterinary team to monitor their health and help them adapt to the new environment. After the quarantine and health assessment, they will be shifted to their enclosures and later displayed for visitors.

As part of the exchange programme, Vandalur zoo will send a pair of hippopotamuses to Jambu Zoo. These will be the first hippopotamuses to be exhibited there, adding a new species to its collection, the release added.