BJP will ease EPS out of his post after Tamil Nadu assembly elections, says Stalin

MADURAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said that after the state Assembly elections, Edappadi K Palaniswami will be removed from the post of AIADMK general secretary by BJP as they have already chosen an alternative person for the post.

Addressing a cadre induction meeting in Madurai, Stalin said if he (EPS) had refused to join hands with BJP, they would have changed him immediately. The Madurai meeting was organised by former chief minister O Panneerselvam for inducting thousands of cadres, especially from AIADMK, into DMK.

Stalin said, “Palaniswami should notice what happened in Bihar – where even 10-time CM Nitish Kumar resigned and would be replaced by a BJP candidate. Nitish was leading the NDA alliance in Bihar. If BJP’s pattern of working is studied, it could be inferred that Palaniswami’s fate will be similar to Nitish Kumar in Bihar and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. But EPS (NDA bloc) won’t win the election.”

The CM said Palaniswami believed that BJP would save him, “so he mortgaged the party to BJP. But BJP never did any good to anyone and will not do any good to AIADMK and to Tamil Nadu”.

Stalin said Palaniswami would be remembered for “betrayal” while alleging that BJP would “drain the blood” out of AIADMK. “Even in recent NDA public meetings, PM Narendra Modi never used the word ‘AIADMK’. Even the NDA alliance is sure of DMK’s victory in 2026 polls which was indicated by changing Governor R N Ravi from TN,” Stalin added.