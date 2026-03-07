Coimbatore court awards life imprisonment to three men in gang rape case

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Mahila Court on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to three men for the gang rape of a 20 year old college student in November 2025, concluding a fast tracked trial within 125 days in a case that triggered widespread outrage in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at a deserted place behind Coimbatore Airport on the intervening night of November 2 and 3, 2025, when the victim and her male friend were inside a car.

The three men assaulted the male friend, kidnapped the woman and gang raped her in the isolated area.

The woman was rescued with the support of local residents and taken for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Coimbatore city police arrested the suspects, T Karuppasamy (30), his brother T Kaleeswaran (21), and their relative M Guna (20), all from Sivagangai district, on November 3 based on CCTV footage and mobile tower locations.