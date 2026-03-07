Congress will lead INDIA bloc in Pondy, seat-share talks with DMK soon

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress will lead the INDIA bloc in Puducherry while the DMK will continue to head the alliance in Tamil Nadu. The arrangement had been decided upon following discussions with Tamil Nadu DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, said Girish Chodankar, AICC in-charge (Tamil Nadu Puducherry), on Friday.

Addressing media persons after chairing a consultation meeting at the party office in Puducherry, Chodankar said discussions were held in connection with the election strategy for the Union Territory and the formation of an alliance similar to the one in Tamil Nadu. The number of seats each party will contest will be finalised only after negotiations, he added.

“The formula followed in Tamil Nadu will continue in Puducherry. When there is an alliance, it naturally involves some adjustments. We have conveyed this to the DMK leadership. Negotiations regarding Puducherry will take place in Puducherry,” Chodankar said.

Further, the CM would be decided by the elected MLAs after the elections, he told.