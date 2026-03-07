CPM condemns double murder in Nellai, seeks Rs 25L aid for kin

CHENNAI: The CPM on Friday strongly condemned the brutal attack that took the lives of two near Nanguneri on March 2. The party demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide a government job, house and support for the education of the victim’s children. The party also sought `25 lakh compensation for the victims’ families.

In a statement, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said a nine-member gang carried out a violent attack at Perumpathu Indira Nagar Colony, which falls under South Nanguneri village panchayat, on Sunday evening. Two people were killed in the incident. One of them was John Mark (45), a disabled person. The other victim was Trinath Katta (50), a brick kiln worker from Odisha. Both died at the spot.

Shanmugam said John Mark was the only earning member of his family. His wife is hearing- and speech-impaired. He also has two daughters studying in school and an aged mother. The CPM also demanded relief for the family of Trinath Katta and proper treatment and relief for the injured. The party further urged the police to speed up the investigation, punish the accused.