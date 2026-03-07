Grit results in smile: TN’s Rajeshwari Suve secures AIR 2 in UPSC 2025 after seven years of effort

CHENNAI: Years of hard work and perseverance have paid off for several candidates from the state who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, with some securing top ranks in the country. Among them, M Rajeshwari Suve stood out by securing All India Rank (AIR) 2, marking the culmination of a long and determined journey.

After five attempts and nearly seven years of preparation, Rajeshwari finally realised her dream of joining the country’s top civil services. Her preparation began soon after completing her engineering degree, and she continued pursuing her goal even while serving as deputy collector trainee in the Tamil Nadu government. “My journey has been really long, but my hard work and perseverance paid off,” Rajeshwari told TNIE. “Persistence, discipline and family support are crucial,” she added.

Born and raised in Madurai district, Rajeshwari grew up in a family that insisted on education and hard work. Her father R Murugadoss runs a small business while her mother S Nagarani is an assistant professor at a government-aided college in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, Murugadoss said Rajeshwari had always been disciplined and determined. “We always encouraged her to give back to society and uplift people at the grassroots level,” he said. Rajeswari chose Sociology as her optional subject and has opted for the Tamil Nadu cadre.