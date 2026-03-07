Grit results in smile: TN’s Rajeshwari Suve secures AIR 2 in UPSC 2025 after seven years of effort

CHENNAI: Years of hard work and perseverance have paid off for several candidates from the state who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, with some securing top ranks in the country. Among them, M Rajeshwari Suve stood out by securing All India Rank (AIR) 2, marking the culmination of a long and determined journey.
After five attempts and nearly seven years of preparation, Rajeshwari finally realised her dream of joining the country’s top civil services. Her preparation began soon after completing her engineering degree, and she continued pursuing her goal even while serving as deputy collector trainee in the Tamil Nadu government. “My journey has been really long, but my hard work and perseverance paid off,” Rajeshwari told TNIE. “Persistence, discipline and family support are crucial,” she added.
Born and raised in Madurai district, Rajeshwari grew up in a family that insisted on education and hard work. Her father R Murugadoss runs a small business while her mother S Nagarani is an assistant professor at a government-aided college in the district.
Speaking to TNIE, Murugadoss said Rajeshwari had always been disciplined and determined. “We always encouraged her to give back to society and uplift people at the grassroots level,” he said. Rajeswari chose Sociology as her optional subject and has opted for the Tamil Nadu cadre.
Another remarkable story from the state is that of AR Rajah Mohaideen, who secured AIR 7 in the examination. Mohaideen was pursuing his MBBS at the Government Medical College in Cuddalore when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Witnessing the critical role played by IAS officers in managing the crisis inspired him to change his career path from medicine to civil services.
After completing his MBBS in 2022, instead of preparing for the postgraduate medical entrance examination, he decided to prepare for UPSC. In just his third attempt, he secured AIR 7.
His parents, both principals of government colleges, are overjoyed with his achievement. “I never expected to secure AIR 7. It has come as a huge surprise,” Mohaideen told TNIE over the phone from Delhi. He said he would soon return to Chennai to celebrate the success with his family and hopes to join the Tamil Nadu cadre.
Offering advice to aspirants, he said, “Mental resilience, sticking to the syllabus and strong family support are the most crucial factors for cracking UPSC, one of the toughest exams in the country.”
Another inspiring story is that of Padmavathi Shanmugam, a native of Vadakuthu village in Cuddalore district, who secured AIR 291.
The daughter of a farmer, Padmavathi pursued a bachelor’s degree in agriculture with the intention of supporting her father. However, interactions with seniors who were preparing for the civil services inspired her to take up the challenge.
“Due to financial constraints, coaching was out of reach for me, but the Naan Mudhalvan scheme helped me achieve my dream,” Padmavathi told TNIE.
(With inputs from Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam @ Madurai)