Hold Pocso Act awareness camps for students: Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

MADURAI: Observing that in cases involving consensual relationship between adolescents, it is often the boy who ultimately faces criminal proceedings and incarceration, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the chief secretary, Tamil Nadu government, to conduct awareness camps in schools and colleges about the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and file a status report to the court on June 3.

Justice N Mala gave the direction while acquitting a boy who was convicted and sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl by a special court in Kanniyakumari last year.

The facts of the case, as mentioned in the judgment, were that the boy, who was then 17 years old, was in a relationship with the minor girl, then aged 16 years, and had promised to marry her.

When the girl informed that her parents were planning to marry her off to some other person against her will, the boy had asked her to come with him. The two left for his uncle's house, where they got married and lived together for a month, before being found by the child welfare committee officials who handed them over to police.