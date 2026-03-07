Learn from TN lessons, respect Bengal people: CPI to Governor Ravi

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Friday said that R N Ravi, who was appointed as governor of West Bengal on Thursday, should learn from the lessons given by the people of Tamil Nadu and respect the rights of the people of West Bengal in his new role.

In a press statement, Veerapandian said Ravi was appointed as the governor of Tamil Nadu in 2021 and had since acted against the interests and rights of the state. He alleged that several bills passed by the state Assembly were kept pending without approval by Ravi.

Veerapandian said the Supreme Court had also criticised the governor’s approach. He further alleged that Ravi refused to read the speech prepared by the state cabinet in the Assembly and tried to deliver his own address. He also walked out of the Assembly, which, according to the CPI leader, insulted the House.

The CPI leader also recalled several acts of Ravi, which drew sharp criticism from political parties and civil society, and he further added that many political parties and organisations in the state had protested against Ravi’s actions and demanded his removal.