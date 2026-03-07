Madras HC extends surrender date for 12 in BSP leader K Armstrong murder case to March 13

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended the time granted to 12 accused in the murder of BSP leader K Armstrong to surrender before the principal sessions court following the cancellation of their bail in the case. Justice C Kumarappan extended the time for surrender to March 13.

The accused had sought two weeks for enabling them to have consultations with their lawyers on filing appeal in the Supreme Court against the order of cancellation of bail. The judge also imposed a condition on the accused to appear before the principal sessions court every day and sign the register.

The high court, on February 27, had cancelled the bail granted to Aswathaman, Pradeep, Ariharan, Sathish Kumar, Siva, Appu, Mugilan, Noor @ Vijayakumar, Vignesh, Rajesh, Gopi and Kumara alias Senthilkumar and ordered them to surrender before the principal sessions court on March 6.