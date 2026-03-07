Maize prices plunge, stocks pile up in markets in Salem district

SALEM: Maize farmers in Salem district, one of the leading maize-producing regions in Tamil Nadu, are a worried lot as the prices of the crop have fallen sharply, resulting in unsold stock in markets.
Farmers say maize is lying in large quantities in trading yards and sales have slowed down. They say similar conditions are now seen across several districts in the state.
Farmers say the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize is Rs 2,400 per quintal (about Rs 24 per kg). However, the current market price is only Rs 16-18 per kg depending on moisture content, leaving farmers under financial stress compared to last year when prices stayed around Rs 24 per kg.
K Balasubramaniam, general secretary of Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam, said the main reason for the fall in prices is the increase in cultivation this season. "Maize is mainly used as poultry feed. Last year the crop brought good profit to farmers and prices were favourable. This encouraged many farmers to increase the area under maize cultivation this year. As a result production has gone up and prices have fallen," he said.
He also alleged that the State Agricultural Statistics Authority did not properly monitor the cultivation pattern. "If proper data on the area under maize and expected yield had been shared, farmers could have understood the demand and supply situation and considered alternative crops such as green gram," he said.
He added that only regulated markets run by the government procure crops at MSP and even there the quantity purchased is limited. "Because of this, many farmers are forced to sell their produce in open markets at prices below MSP," he said.
Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam founder Easan Murugasamy also expressed concern over the situation. "The government must step in and procure maize directly from farmers to stabilise prices. In States such as Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, maize is procured through cooperative institutions. Tamil Nadu can also attempt a similar system," he said.
He also suggested introducing the Market Intervention Scheme where the scheme allows the government to temporarily purchase farm produce when market prices fall sharply so that farmers do not suffer heavy losses.
Farmers say the fall in prices has already affected their income. K Palanivel, a farmer who cultivated maize on about three acres, said returns this year were much lower than expected.
"Last year maize was sold at around Rs 24 per kg but now even Rs 18 per kg is difficult to get. From three acres I harvested around nine tonnes but the profit is very low because of the price fall. If the government does not intervene and procure maize, farmers will face heavy losses," he said.
However, people from the poultry sector say procurement is largely based on their feed requirement. Valsan Parameswaran, a poultry farm owner in Namakkal, said maize remains an important part of poultry feed.
"For one poultry bird, the daily feed requirement is about 110 grams and nearly 40 per cent of it is maize, which is about 44 g. We procure maize based on the number of birds and feed requirement," he said. He added that maize cannot be stored for long because moisture differences may cause fungus formation.
Officials in the Agriculture Department said maize cultivation has increased in recent years as many farmers have shifted from crops such as cotton. Sreenivasan, Joint Director of Agriculture in Salem, said maize is cultivated in about 52,000 hectares in the district and farmers usually get about three to four tonnes per acre. He added that the department is holding meetings with farmers and examining possible steps the government could take regarding the issue.