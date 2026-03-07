Maize prices plunge, stocks pile up in markets in Salem district

SALEM: Maize farmers in Salem district, one of the leading maize-producing regions in Tamil Nadu, are a worried lot as the prices of the crop have fallen sharply, resulting in unsold stock in markets.

Farmers say maize is lying in large quantities in trading yards and sales have slowed down. They say similar conditions are now seen across several districts in the state.

Farmers say the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize is Rs 2,400 per quintal (about Rs 24 per kg). However, the current market price is only Rs 16-18 per kg depending on moisture content, leaving farmers under financial stress compared to last year when prices stayed around Rs 24 per kg.

K Balasubramaniam, general secretary of Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam, said the main reason for the fall in prices is the increase in cultivation this season. "Maize is mainly used as poultry feed. Last year the crop brought good profit to farmers and prices were favourable. This encouraged many farmers to increase the area under maize cultivation this year. As a result production has gone up and prices have fallen," he said.

He also alleged that the State Agricultural Statistics Authority did not properly monitor the cultivation pattern. "If proper data on the area under maize and expected yield had been shared, farmers could have understood the demand and supply situation and considered alternative crops such as green gram," he said.