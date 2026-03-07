Mariana L Neisuler takes charge as US Consul General

CHENNAI: Mariana L Neisuler has assumed charge as the US Consul General at the US Consulate General in Chennai on Friday. Earlier, she served as counsellor for political and economic affairs at the US Embassy in Tashkent.

She has also held the position of deputy economic counsellor at the US embassies in Jerusalem and Amman.

Upon taking charge, Neisuler said she was honoured to represent the United States in southern India at a pivotal moment in bilateral relations.

“I look forward to expanding trade ties, supporting American businesses, and fostering the people-to-people connections that make our relationship so strong,” she said.