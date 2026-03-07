Medical waste dumped near busy Mattuthavani vegetable market sparks health concerns

MADURAI: In a shocking incident that has raised serious public health concerns, medical waste, including used syringes and discarded medicine covers, was allegedly dumped in the open near the busy Mattuthavani vegetable market on Saturday.
Traders alleged that the waste was transported and dumped by trucks belonging to the Madurai City Corporation.
N Chinnamayan, president of the Mattuthavani Vegetable Vendors Association, said, “This is a grave issue. We found syringes and medical waste in the heap. This is a market with a footfall of over 20,000 people daily. Dumping such infectious material here is a direct threat to public health.”
According to Chinnamayan, vigilant traders managed to stop one of the vehicles involved in the dumping and immediately demanded that officials inspect the spot and take stringent action against those responsible.
The incident has triggered fear among regular vendors and residents, who worry that exposure to biomedical waste in a crowded market could lead to hazardous situations.
The waste was reportedly collected from localities including Teppakulam, Sandhaipettai, Subramanipuram and KK Nagar before being unloaded at the site.
Social activists in the region have also condemned the act, highlighting alleged negligence in handling hazardous waste.
Responding to the allegations, a senior Madurai City Corporation official acknowledged the incident but claimed it was an isolated lapse.
“Only regular market waste is supposed to be deposited in the bin there, which is cleared daily. This time, the collection was delayed by a day,” the official told TNIE. “Following the complaint, a sanitation team inspected the waste and found cotton and some tablet covers. An inquiry is underway.”
The official assured that measures would be implemented to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
However, traders remain on edge, demanding a thorough investigation and accountability to ensure the safety of one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs.