Mumbai ‘doc’ arrested from Chennai hotel for performing illegal ear surgeries

CHENNAI: A Mumbai-based homeopath and her assistant were arrested by the Teynampet police on Wednesday for allegedly performing unauthorised auroplasty at a hotel in Nungambakkam. Poonam Sharma (54), who runs a homeopathy clinic in Nariman Point in Mumbai, had allegedly set up a makeshift clinic in a room at a hotel on Kodambakkam High Road.

Police said she had been performing ear lobe repair procedures, commonly known as auroplasty. Sharma gained popularity on Instagram through her ‘Ear Hole Repair’ account, with over 10,000 followers and more than 800 videos promoting the treatment.

The action followed a complaint from several medical associations alleging that Sharma was performing surgical procedures without the required qualifications, permissions or facilities in Tamil Nadu.

Based on the complaint, a team led by Dr Meenakshi Sundari, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, conducted a raid at the hotel and apprehended Sharma along with her assistant Shilpa (44), a resident of Elephant Gate. Police said inquiry revealed that Sharma had visited Chennai three times last year and stayed in hotels to conduct similar procedures.

Teynampet police registered a case under sections 125, 272 and 318(4) of the BNS, read with Section 15(3) of the Medical Council Act. Both the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.