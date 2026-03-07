Nominations of six RS candidates from Tamil Nadu approved

CHENNAI: The nominations of DMK candidates Tiruchi N Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, AIADMK candidate M Thambidurai, Congress candidate Christopher Manickam alias Christopher Tilak, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and DMDK candidate L K Sudhish have been accepted as valid during the scrutiny of nominations that took place in the presence of R Santhi, returning officer for biennial elections to six vacancies for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, and Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, who is the observer for the biennial election.

Sowmya Anbumani, who has filed her papers as a stand-by candidate for the Anbumani Ramadoss faction of the PMK, withdrew her nomination.

An official release from the returning officer said the nominations of seven independent candidates, including that of P Swaminathan, personal assistant to PMK founder S Ramadoss, were rejected.

During the scrutiny, Swaminathan’s advocate argued that the nomination of Anbumani Ramadoss should not be accepted, citing specific reasons, but the contentions were rejected.

Meanwhile, Swaminathan filed a complaint with the DGP office alleging that he was assaulted on Anna Road.

On March 9, after the candidate withdrawal deadline, the returning officer will issue a certificate of election to the six valid candidates.