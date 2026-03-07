Notice issued on plea against illegal quarrying, sale of stones to Kerala by a firm in Kumari

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the state geology department and Kanniyakumari collector on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed alleging illegal quarrying, transportation and sale of stones by a private company in Kanniyakumari to Kerala and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the litigant A Suresh of Kanniyakumari, the private company was operating quarries and crusher units in Tirunelveli district and has been getting at least 60 transit passes to move the mined stones from Tirunelveli to its unit in Kanniyakumari. However, instead of Kanniyakumari, the stones are illegally transported to Kerala, he alleged.

Thereafter, the above transit passes are once again re used by the company to get permission from the Kanniyakumari authorities to sell or distribute nearly five lakh tonnes of stones, which were illegally quarried and stored in Kanniyakumari in the past, to several parts of Tamil Nadu, the litigant further claimed.

Submitting photographs to support his claims, he requested the court to direct the authorities to take immediate action to prevent the above illegal activities. A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and R Jothiraman issued notice to the authorities concerned and the private company and adjourned the case to March 30.