Power demand spikes 20 per cent in Tiruchy; five transformers unveiled

A senior TNPDCL official said the department had identified 217 locations across Tiruchy district last year where additional transformers were required to handle the rising demand. "So far 199 transformers have been installed, while work is under way in the remaining locations," the official told TNIE. Officials added that rural areas had faced more power outages during previous summers owing to load stress. However, this year the department has planned specific load management measures, particularly during peak demand hours between 6 pm and 11 pm, when both residential and commercial consumption rises sharply. With power demand on the rise, Tiruchy city witnessed intermittent technical glitches in supply in the recent days. Several areas in the city, including Thillai Nagar, Cantonment, Ponnagar, Karumandapam, Rockfort and Big Bazaar Street, saw brief outages lasting 10 to 20 minutes over the past week.

In rural parts of the district, including Manachanallur, Manapparai and Lalgudi, residents complained of power interruptions lasting 20 to 30 minutes."Rising temperatures and increased electricity use are putting pressure on high-tension lines and transformers. Summer demand has increased by nearly 20% compared to normal levels," a senior TNPDCL official said. Meanwhile, electricity demand across the state has also surged well ahead of peak summer. According to official data, the state's peak power demand touched 18,955 MW last Friday, compared to 15,070 MW during the same period last year.