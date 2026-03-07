Pregnant woman killed, husband injured as speeding car rams their bike near Madurantakam in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old pregnant woman was killed and her husband seriously injured after a car rammed their two-wheeler on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Monika, the wife of Vasudevan (30), from Mocheri. She had visited the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a routine medical check-up.

Police said the couple were returning home on their two-wheeler after the check-up when a speeding car rammed the bike from behind, throwing them onto the road. The driver of the car, Vigneshwaran, allegedly fled the scene after the accident.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital but succumbed to her injuries later in the night. The Madurantakam police registered a case and sent the body for autopsy.

The car involved in the accident has been seized, and efforts are under way to trace the driver. Preliminary inquiry suggests that overspeeding led to the accident, sources said.