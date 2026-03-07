Pups thrashed to death, woman held in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A 28-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for brutally killing two stray puppies by hitting them against the wall of her neighbour, with whom she had petty quarrels for over a year.

Police identified the accused as J Meenakshi Mishra, a resident of Kambarasampettai. The neighbour, G Bhuvaneswari (30), was also arrested for throwing a pebble at the daughter of Meenakshi.

According to police, Meenakshi and Bhuvaneswari had been quarrelling over various issues. On March 4, Bhuvaneswari threw a pebble at Meenakshi’s child. In retaliation, an irate Meenakshi picked up two stray puppies in front of her house and fatally hit them against the wall of Bhuvaneswari’s house. A CCTV clip of the incident went viral.

Following a complaint, the Jeeyapuram police registered a case against Meenakshi and arrested her on Friday.