Salai Road RoB work in Tiruchy at snail’s pace, locals irked

TIRUCHY: Two years on, construction of an over bridge to replace the British-era structure on Salai Road is progressing at a snail’s pace due to delay in completing the portion above the tracks near Fort railway station. The Rs 44-crore-project, which was launched in December 2023, is jointly built by the Tiruchy city corporation (Rs 34 cr) and Southern Railway Construction Organisation (Rs 10 cr). While the corporation has completed nearly 80% of the work, including approach roads on both sides, not much progress has been made in the main portion that comes above the tracks.

As the project drags on, residents say they have to take a long detour via the Karur Bypass Road or Tennur to reach their destinations, which results in waste of time and increases fuel expenses. “Elected representatives, including MP Durai Vaiko, gave an assurance that the over bridge would be completed at the earliest, but it looks like the work would go on for some more time. So far, only two pillars have been completed from the railways side,” S Baskaran, a resident of Ramalinga Nagar.