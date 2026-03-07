Sparks fly at CCMC Council meeting over project tenders

COIMBATORE: Tensions flared during the urgent council meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Friday, as councillors from the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK engaged in a heated exchange over the tabling of project resolutions whose tenders had allegedly been allocated months ago.

The confrontation began soon after the meeting commenced when AIADMK floor leader R Prabhakaran (Ward 47) questioned the need for holding two urgent council meetings within a span of eight days. He criticised the civic administration for allegedly providing council subjects at the last minute and accused the mayor of rushing through resolutions without adequate discussion.

Prabhakaran also raised objections to the decision to outsource the maintenance of Semmozhi Park to private contractors, claiming the civic body was spending more than Rs 6.7 crore annually for the work. He alleged that the move was unnecessary and demanded that the corporation instead employ its own workforce for the maintenance of parks across the city.

Responding to the criticism, Mayor K Ranganayaki defended the urgency of the meeting, stating that several projects had recently received C-Sanction from the government and that approvals were needed to begin development works at the earliest. However, as Prabhakaran continued to criticise the DMK government and the mayor, a heated verbal exchange broke out between him and a few DMK councillors.

Amid the escalating argument, Prabhakaran and fellow AIADMK councillor Ramesh staged a walkout from the council meeting while raising slogans against the mayor and the DMK government.