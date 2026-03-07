Stalin unveils five-year roadmap to build dream TN based on people’s aspirations

CHENNAI: In what can be described as a broad policy blueprint that could form the basis for the DMK’s electoral promises for the forthcoming Assembly election, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday unveiled a 14-point vision statement outlining a roadmap for the development of key sectors in the next five years. The vision statement has been prepared based on the feedback received from 1.81 crore families in the state under the ‘Unga Kanava Sollunga’ (share your dreams) household survey.
Speaking at the event titled ‘Tamil Nadu 2030 – Kanavugal Meipadum’ in Chennai, Stalin said Tamil Nadu aims to attract `18 lakh crore in investments, create 50 lakh jobs, and raise exports to $120 billion. “Our country should become egalitarian, and social justice should prevail everywhere.
All states should get self-autonomy. This is not merely the dream of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. This is the people’s dream,” he said, adding that separate district-wise plans will be formulated to translate these dreams into action. “This is merely the trailer for the Dravidian Model 2.0 government,” he said.
Giving details of the sector-wise goals, the CM said that five lakh houses will be built in rural areas and two lakh in urban areas under the Kalaignar Dream Housing Scheme to ensure that every family has a permanent and dignified home by 2030.
Industrial parks will be set up under ‘Make in TN’
In the health sector, the vision aims to expand health insurance coverage, hold early-detection camps for major diseases, reduce infant and maternal mortality rates, and provide mental health counselling centres in every district.
Whereas in the agriculture sector, steps will be taken to expand the net cultivated area to 50 lakh hectares, distribute soil health cards to 43 lakh farmers, promote natural and organic farming, expand micro-irrigation, and restore water resources.
The government also plans to eliminate school dropouts through the ‘Zero Dropout Education – 2030’ initiative, introduce smart classrooms in all government and aided schools, upgrade libraries into modern knowledge centres, expand model schools, and strengthen sports, life skills and psychological support for students.
Achieving a 90% gross enrolment ratio, establishing AI laboratories in institutions, expanding research facilities, enhancing employability through skill programmes, issuing house-site pattas to landless SC/ST families, expanding residential schools, and giving greater access to higher education are the other goals in the vision statement.
“Industrial parks and specialised clusters will be set up across districts under the ‘Make in Tamil Nadu’ initiative, IT exports will be expanded, and a Large Language Model will be developed for the Tamil language,” he added.
He further said villages will be developed as economic growth centres through infrastructure development, employment opportunities, and the ‘Gandhi Model Villages’ scheme, inspired by APJ Abdul Kalam’s vision for rural development.
Making a veiled attack on the union government for removing Gandhi’s name from the MGNREGA scheme, the CM said, “At a time when the name of Mahatma Gandhi is being removed in certain contexts, we have named our model villages scheme after him. As the first phase of this initiative, the scheme will be implemented immediately in 10 village panchayats.”
Stalin added that measures would also be taken to strengthen rural livelihoods by increasing fish production, promoting seaweed cultivation, expanding livestock population and boosting milk output.
Stating that while assuming office in May 2021, he wondered whether he could fulfill so many schemes, Stalin said, “Today, through this event, I am extremely happy to announce that most of the dreams I had for the past five years have been realised.”
