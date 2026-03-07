Stalin unveils five-year roadmap to build dream TN based on people’s aspirations

CHENNAI: In what can be described as a broad policy blueprint that could form the basis for the DMK’s electoral promises for the forthcoming Assembly election, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday unveiled a 14-point vision statement outlining a roadmap for the development of key sectors in the next five years. The vision statement has been prepared based on the feedback received from 1.81 crore families in the state under the ‘Unga Kanava Sollunga’ (share your dreams) household survey.

Speaking at the event titled ‘Tamil Nadu 2030 – Kanavugal Meipadum’ in Chennai, Stalin said Tamil Nadu aims to attract `18 lakh crore in investments, create 50 lakh jobs, and raise exports to $120 billion. “Our country should become egalitarian, and social justice should prevail everywhere.

All states should get self-autonomy. This is not merely the dream of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. This is the people’s dream,” he said, adding that separate district-wise plans will be formulated to translate these dreams into action. “This is merely the trailer for the Dravidian Model 2.0 government,” he said.

Giving details of the sector-wise goals, the CM said that five lakh houses will be built in rural areas and two lakh in urban areas under the Kalaignar Dream Housing Scheme to ensure that every family has a permanent and dignified home by 2030.