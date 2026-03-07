Tambaram WtE plant project moved to Keerapakkam, GCC floats tender

CHENNAI: The proposed waste-to-energy plant, earlier planned in Venkatamangalam by the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation, has now been shifted to the Keerapakkam area, around 3-4 km away from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) resettlement site, where hundreds of residents evicted from Anakaputhur were recently relocated, a corporation official told TNIE.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has now floated a tender to select a concessionaire for establishing the waste-to-energy (WtE) facility, along with a scientific landfill at Keerapakkam, to process the waste from Chennai-Tambaram-Avadi cluster. The project will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

Tambaram corporation commissioner S Balachander told TNIE, “While the land required for the facility is insufficient at Venkatamangalam, the site has been shifted to Keerapakkam, where 75 acres of land has been earmarked for the project.” Meanwhile, a Bio-CNG plant and a Construction and Demolition waste processing plant have now been proposed in the Venkatamangalam area, he said.