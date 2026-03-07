Tamil Nadu to conduct digital Census 2027 self-enumeration from July 17, house listing from August 1

CHENNAI: The self-enumeration exercise for Census 2027 will run for 15 days, from July 17 to 31, in Tamil Nadu. The House Listing Operations shall be conducted from August 1 to 30 (30 days) this year. A notification in this regard has been issued by the public secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar.

The House Listing Operations represent the first phase of the decennial Census in India, focusing on systematically listing every building, house, and household nationwide to create a comprehensive framework for population enumeration.

The state government has also republished a notification issued by the Union government regarding the 33 questions to be posed to the general public during the House Listing Operations. The census process will be conducted entirely digitally, marking a shift from earlier manual systems. The exercise is expected to play a crucial role in updating demographic and socio-economic data.

Condition of the Census House, main source of lighting, access to latrine, availability of bathing facility, television, internet, laptop/computer, telephone/mobilephone/smartphone/two-wheeler/four/wheeler, drinking water source, whether the head of the household belongs to SC/STs or others, and condition of the house, are among the 33 questions to be posed to the public.

The Pre-Test for Census 2027 was conducted from November 10 to 30, 2025, in three areas - RK Pet taluk in Tiruvallur district (17 villages - rural), 27 wards in Mangadu municipality (urban) in Kancheepuram district, and Anchetty taluk in Krishnagiri district (rural).