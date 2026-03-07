Thoothukudi fire puts focus on ageing power plants

CHENNAI: The decades-old Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) witnessed yet another fire accident during the peak of summer earlier this week, once again raising serious concerns over safety standards at the plant. Though the power utility maintained that power generation was not affected, the latest incident has brought renewed focus on the ageing infrastructure and maintenance practices at the thermal station.

This is not the first time that fire accidents have been reported at TTPS in recent years, particularly during the summer season. The plant had witnessed a massive fire on March 15, 2025, which led to the shutdown of the first three of its total five units.

Though the power utility restored generation in the third unit within a few months, reconstruction work is still under way in the remaining two units. The rework has reportedly cost nearly `300 crore.

Environmental activist and Poovulagin Nanbargal coordinator G Sundarrajan said the thermal station has already crossed its intended lifespan. “Achieving zero carbon is our long-term goal. TTPS has been functioning for more than four decades and has already crossed its lifespan,” he told TNIE.

He added that the latest incident should serve as a wake-up call for the authorities. According to him, the state government must immediately conduct a comprehensive safety audit and assess the plant’s operational strength and emergency preparedness to prevent future mishaps.