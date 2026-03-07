Two from TN among top 10, 56 clear civil services exam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded one of its most impressive performances in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) in a decade, with two candidates from the state breaking into the top 10 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2025 final merit list announced on Friday.

Dr Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from Rajasthan, has emerged as the national topper.

This year’s results brought renewed pride to TN as M Rajeshwari Suve clinched All-India Rank 2 marking the state’s best performance since 2010 when TN produced a national topper. Her success as the top female candidate headlined a strong showing for the state, with 56 TN candidates successfully making it to the final list of 958 candidates recommended for appointment to the country’s coveted civil services. Rajeshwari, who holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from Anna University, Chennai, achieved the second rank with Sociology as her optional subject.

While the number of successful candidates from the state is almost similar to last year’s tally of 57, the quality of ranks has seen a marked improvement. Last year,

B Sivachandran — the state topper — had secured AIR 23. This year, however, three candidates from TN have secured ranks within the top 20. Along with Rajeshwari, AR Rajah Mohaideen secured AIR 7 and Sruthii R secured AIR 18.