Two from TN among top 10, 56 clear civil services exam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has recorded one of its most impressive performances in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) in a decade, with two candidates from the state breaking into the top 10 of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2025 final merit list announced on Friday.
Dr Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from Rajasthan, has emerged as the national topper.
This year’s results brought renewed pride to TN as M Rajeshwari Suve clinched All-India Rank 2 marking the state’s best performance since 2010 when TN produced a national topper. Her success as the top female candidate headlined a strong showing for the state, with 56 TN candidates successfully making it to the final list of 958 candidates recommended for appointment to the country’s coveted civil services. Rajeshwari, who holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) from Anna University, Chennai, achieved the second rank with Sociology as her optional subject.
While the number of successful candidates from the state is almost similar to last year’s tally of 57, the quality of ranks has seen a marked improvement. Last year,
B Sivachandran — the state topper — had secured AIR 23. This year, however, three candidates from TN have secured ranks within the top 20. Along with Rajeshwari, AR Rajah Mohaideen secured AIR 7 and Sruthii R secured AIR 18.
All 56 candidates who cleared CSE benefited from ‘Naan Mudhalvan’
Officials and academics have attributed the improved performance largely to the coaching and financial assistance provided by the state government under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Last year, 50 of the 57 successful candidates from the state had availed the scholarship offered under the scheme.
This year, all 56 candidates who cleared the examination had benefited from it. Of them, 39 underwent residential coaching at the state-run All India Civil Services Coaching Centre (AICSCC) in Chennai, while 17 attended non-residential programmes.
“Though we initially had only 225 seats, the government quickly stepped in to accommodate all willing students so that they could receive proper coaching. This benefited economically disadvantaged students, and in total 376 aspirants received coaching at the centre,” said Sankara Saravanan, additional director (Competitive Exams).
The state’s performance in the UPSC exam had deteriorated year after year in the last one decade and in 2023, not a single candidate from Tamil Nadu had featured in the top-100 list following which CM MK Stalin expressed concern over the scenario and rolled out the stipend scheme for IAS aspirants.
Since 2023, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), in association with AICSCC, has been conducting an annual selection test to identify around 1,000 aspirants.
These candidates receive a monthly stipend of Rs 7,500 for 10 months under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme to prepare for the preliminary examination. Based on their performance, many are also admitted to coaching programmes at AICSCC.
Under the scheme, candidates appearing for the preliminary examination receive Rs 7,500 per month for 10 months, while those preparing for the mains are provided Rs 25,000. Candidates who clear the mains are given a one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 to attend the interview.